Friday, June 16th, 2023

Summary: We made it to Friday! Yesterday we officially topped out at 96°, not quite the triple digit temperature I anticipated due to some early morning haze and cloud cover. As we approach today, continuing with some haze but will see temperatures remain into the low 90’s due to a weak stationary front turned “cold” front across the region. A chance for severe storms do occur as we move ahead into Saturday afternoon. As we look ahead to the festive weekend, for father’s temperatures staying below 100­°. Juneteenth (Monday) we crank up the heat with temperatures expected over 100°’s.

Today: Sunny and seasonal on the humid side to start the morning. High Temperature: 91° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Temperatures cooling off with partly cloudy skies into the overnight hours. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH