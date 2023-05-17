Wednesday, May 17th, 2023

Summary: alright big country, we have a few showers possible today heading into the evening hours. So grab the jacket as you head out the door. A shortwave (surface front) will move through bringing the chance for some spotty showers around the evening hours. As Thursday rolls around we increase the potential for severe weather out west with a marginal risk (1/5) with the chance for more severe storms (slight risk 2/5) into the weekend out ahead of a cold front. Then a comfortable Saturday awaits with rain chances moving back in on Sunday through the earl days of next week with potential for storms by next Tuesday.

Today: Sunny skies with cloud cover increasing with general thunderstorms across the region into the evening. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S>N 5 MPH

Tonight: Showers moving towards the southwest leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH