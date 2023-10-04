Wednesday, October 4th, 2023

Summary: We have BIG changes on the way! A series of cold fronts will usher in seasonal temperatures with storm chances continuing through mid-day on Thursday. Overnight strong to severe thunderstorms could develop overnight leading to flash flooding along the front with trailing storms leaving behind slick roads. Give yourself some extra time in the morning to avoid hydroplaning on busy roadways. A reinforcing front will arrive by Friday dropping overnight lows this weekend into the 50’s . You could need a light jacket heading into Friday night lights. Next week will start to feel more seasonal as temperatures are expected to stay in the 80’s to 70’s.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with showers later in the afternoon. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms becoming more widespread overnight. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH