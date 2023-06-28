Wednesday, June 28th, 2023

Summary: Another day, another triple digit temperature expected. Same story continues for today, however, the tides are changing. Why? A stationary front is expected to stall over the region with a high pressure dome weakening and pushing east. This will allow clouds to build back up and temperatures to weaken. Until then an excessive heat warning remains in place until 8 pm with a heat advisory likely taking its place Thursday. As we move into the month of July scattered showers will be possible through the 4th of July.

Today :Dangerous heat with sunny skies and lower humidity values could lead to an increase in fire weather. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions with warm temperatures expected. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH