Thursday, June 15th, 2023

Summary: Mostly cloudy start to the morning with areas seeing patchy fog that will burn off with daytime heating. Temperatures are expected to rise to the century mark today. So take a few precautions over the next few day as dew point will be unbearable. A dry-line brings the potential for more showers along the boundary front, however I’m not completely sold once again on those storm chances as those showers are not as prominent on our HRRR model compared to the GRAF (IBM) model. Likely a heat advisory will be issued for most if not all by this holiday weekend for Father’s day and Juneteenth!

Today: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog, following the afternoon hours we will see some clearing with sunny skies. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with temperatures near seasonal, still rather humid. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH