May, Tuesday 16th, 2023

Summary: Good Tuesday morning big country, today expect almost a carbon copy of yesterday, just with a few less showers across the heartland. Temperatures the next few days will be on the increase as we approach a Canadian front. That front brings drier air and a few rain chances along the front. Into next week we have a few isolated chances but not as high.

Today: Partly sunny with below normal temperatures continuing. High Temperature: 83° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures and calm winds. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: N 5 MPH