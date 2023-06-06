Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

Summary: Mild morning to start the day, with some humidity on the windshields, a few showers coming to an end out east. These same areas (east) expected to also see a few showers into the afternoon. Typical daytime heating showers that will fizzle out through the evening. As we move into Wednesday a few storms out west then dissipating then afternoon showers, some strong potentially severe possible into the evening. The heaviest of the activity on Thursday morning with heavy showers out west and moving east. Friday arrives with a few scattered showers possible with accumulations close to 1/4″. More chance for storms on Saturday before clearing out on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with brief afternoon showers. High Temperature: 84° Winds: N>ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear as rain showers come to a close out east. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: E 5 MPH