Friday, May 5th, 2023

Summary: Following yesterday’s severe weather event, as we move ahead in the forecast plenty of daytime heating will allow for storms to kick off and break the atmospheric cap allowing storms to grow heading into the evening. The main time frame is between 3pm-9pm, for our eastern counties. This process is repeated again this weekend with the usual daytime heating storms. More concentrated in our eastern counties. Thursday’s storms caused one damage to a tree (split in half) with three reports of hail ranging from quarter to hen egg sized.

Today: Sunny with some strong/severe storms out east along the dry-line heading into this evening. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Skies clearing out behind the storms, leaving behind a warm and calm night. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH