FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front is continuing to move through the big country bringing cooler weather, rain and some wintry mix to the big country. So remember to bundle up and protect the 4 p’s. People, plants, pets and pipes. Make sure your tires are inflated and that you are well prepared for the cold nights up ahead.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Mostly cold rain with a wintry mix starting around the lunch hour with more of a mix by the afternoon/evening hours. Overcast skies will be the name of the game. High Temperature: 40° (55° midnight this AM) Staying into a mix of the 30’s throughout the rest of the day. Winds: NW 10-15 G 20MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds and cold rain ending by late night, a flash freeze will lead to . Low Temperature: 28° Winds: ESE 15-20 G 30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny with light winds following a cold snap, so don’t forget the 4 p’s. People, pets, plants, pipes tonight. High Temperature: 46° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny yet cold so grab the flannel jackets, warm cup of coffee and perhaps light the fireplace. High Temperature: 47° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny breezy grab the flannel jackets, warm cup of coffee and perhaps light the fireplace. High Temperature: 56° Winds: SW 15 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny breezy grab the flannel jackets, warm cup of coffee and perhaps light the fireplace. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 5-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny and breezy as another cold front moves through. High Temperature: 53°

Monday: Partly sunny and below normal. High Temperature: 48°