Wednesday, May 27: Sunny and pleasant for Thursday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
New Abilene Animal Adoption Center proposal postponed due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Two Abilene men accused of committing child sex crimes online
Firm, selection committee to help Abilene city manager in search for new police chief
Video
Cash rewards offered 7 of Abilene’s ‘Most Wanted Criminals’
Video
Local high school graduations to be livestreamed on BigCountryHomepage.com
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
ACU’s Parmelly earns Southland’s F.L. McDonald Scholarship
Top Stories
Preston defeats Baker in Week 10
Video
Preston wins hockey shootout, extends series lead
Video
NCAA announces Division I athletes can work out at gyms starting June 1st
Video
ACU basketball sweeps Paul Goad Awards for second-straight year
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Ofrecen recompensas en efectivo por información sobre los 7 “criminales más buscados” de Abilene
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Mayo, 2020
Video
Top Stories
EEUU permite reuniones familiares en la frontera norte
Disney y Seaworld anuncian planes para reabrir en Florida
Muertes por coronavirus en EEUU cerca de 100.000
1 nuevo caso COVID-19 en el Condado Taylor, un total de 231
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Salute To Our Seniors
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, May 27: Sunny and pleasant for Thursday
KTAB Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
May 27, 2020 / 04:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 27, 2020 / 04:35 PM CDT
Wednesday, May 27: Sunny and pleasant for Thursday
Don't Miss
Local high school graduations to be livestreamed on BigCountryHomepage.com
City of Abilene extends COVID-19 disaster declaration until June
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
More Don't Miss