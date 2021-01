ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on South Treadaway Boulevard.



The body of a man was found around 6 a.m., Sunday on South Treadaway near South 32nd Street.

Traffic was closed in the area.

Police said the traffic division was investigating. The identity of the man was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.