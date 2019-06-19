lone star injection

We inject environmentally safe chemicals into the ground, either around an existing structure or before building begins. These chemicals cause the soil to lose its ability to hold water, keeping it from swelling and causing the building or slab above it to settle and crack.

DOES THIS PRODUCT HARM PLANTS? This chemical is diluted with water 300-1, and should be safe for all plants. We cannot control plants that are already stressed, but any healthy plant should remain unharmed.

DO I NEED TO INJECT ON THE INSIDE OF MY HOUSE? It is rare to require injection on the interior of a home. Usually the problem is with water in the soil around the perimeter of a structure.

IS THIS SERVICE MORE EXPENSIVE THAN PIERS? The cost of injection for an average 1800 square foot house is less that half the cost of piers.

CAN I USE THIS PRODUCT INSTEAD OF PIERS? This product stops the soil from moving, but you may need piers to raise potrions of the foundation if it has moved beyond an acceptable range.

CAN I USE THIS PRODUCT IF I ALREADY HAVE PIERS? It is better to inject before the installation of piers. In the case of pre-existing piers, we will look at the type and amount of piers to determine if we can inject.

IS THIS PRODUCT GOOD FOR DRIVEWAYS AND SIDEWALKS? Yes. Because this chemical greatly reduces the expansion of clay soil, it is ideal for use under driveways and sidewalks.