Free ‘Party in the Plaza’ added to Dallas NYE Fireworks

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — If you want to see the spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Dallas but aren’t sure where to go, we have the perfect spot for you.

New for the 2020 celebration, the folks at VisitDallas will host a Party on the Plaza from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. outside Dallas City Hall.

The party will include food trucks, drinks and live entertainment from CASTRO and the Emerald City Elevation Band. Of course, the main event is the Reunion Tower Over-The-Top fireworks at midnight.

According to Reunion Tower, this year’s show will feature pyrotechnics fired from 560 feet above ground. The captivating 10-minute show features imaginative pyrotechnic and LED lighting effects visible for miles across North Texas.

The display will feature more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects with the downtown skyline as its backdrop. Each effect will be programmed with Reunion Tower’s 259 LED lights for a show capable of thousands of unique designs and patterns, according to a news release.