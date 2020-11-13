Looking back: Watch 10-minute Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks from 2020

This in an archive story from previous Lone Star NYE! broadcasts. Be sure to tune into Lone Star NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – For the fourth year in a row, Dallas proved it has the most spectacular fireworks show in the Central Time Zone – celebrating the beginning of 2020 by blasting off more than 5,000 fireworks.

The fireworks exploded more than 500 feet above the street on the iconic Reunion Tower ball.

The 360-degree fireworks display ran for about 10 minutes and featured numerous musical favorites.

