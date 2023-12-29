DALLAS (NBCDFW/NEXSTAR) — DFW’s own Vandoliers is set to make a mainstream debut on Sunday night as part of the Lone Star NYE broadcast across more than 20 television stations in six states.

The band, inspired by the Dallas Fort Worth music scene, has evolved over the eight years since it started in frontman Joshua Fleming’s home. They now have an incrediblee Texas vibe that’s distilled into raucous country and rock tunes! If you’re looking for a fierce sound that’s 100% unique, this six-piece absolutely has it.

And while you’ll likely be impressed with what you hear on New Year’s Eve, Vandoliers say they hope a busty tour schedule allows them to keep evolving.

“I feel like our songs are getting better, I feel like the show is getting better, the art is getting better,” said Fleming.

The band looks forward to hitting the road again in 2024, optimistic about improving their music and performances.

“Lone Star NYE 2024” will air across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. The New Year’s Eve program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey. It will also be streamed live on this website.

Bowling for Soup will headline the performances and be joined on the stage this year by Texas country artist Bri Bagwell and Vandoliers.