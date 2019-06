ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas has announced its innagural World of Work (Wow) What's Next? event, tasked with equipping high school seniors for life after graduation, according to a press release.

The event will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Region 14 Education Service Center - South Campus located at 4300 Treadaway, in Abilene, according to the release.