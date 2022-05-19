ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big Country Airfest 2022, which was initially scheduled to take place in Abilene this weekend, has been canceled due to ‘wildfire contingency operations’ on Dyess Air Force Base.

Airfest organizers made the cancellation announcement Thursday afternoon, as the Mesquite Heat Fire continued to burn in Taylor Country, growing to an estimated 7,000 acres with only 10% containment.

The Airfest is an annual event that showcases vintage aircraft and even lets spectators purchase rides on some of the planes.

There are also vendors and demonstrations and displays put on by military-affiliated organizations such as the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum.

It’s unknown if there are currently any plans to reschedule the 2022 event.

Officials are preparing for the Mesquite Heat fire to spread again Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for most of the area. Click here for an up-to-date list of evacuations.

