Department of Defense holding virtual public hearings for B-21 bombers coming to Dyess Air Force Base

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Defense is developing a new bomber aircraft, the B-21 “Raider,” which will eventually replace B-1 and B-2 bomber aircraft. The Air Force intends to beddown B-21 aircraft through a series of three basing decisions: Main Operating Base (MOB) 1, MOB 2 and MOB 3.

A Notice of Availability (NOA) has been published in the Federal Register announcing that the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the B-21 MOB 1 Beddown at Dyess AFB, Texas or Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, is now available for public review. This Draft EIS considers the Air Force proposal for MOB 1 to host B-21 Operational Squadrons, a B-21 Formal Training Unit, and a Weapons Generation Facility. The publication of the NOA on September 25, 2020, begins a 46-day public comment period, which will end on November 9, 2020. The Air Force is also providing early notice of compliance with Executive Order (EO) 11990, Protection of Wetlands, and EO 11988, Floodplain Management. State and federal regulatory agencies with special expertise in wetlands and floodplains have been contacted to request comment.

In compliance with the Centers for Disease Control best practices to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Air Force has decided to host four virtual public hearings to allow members of the public to learn about the project and provide verbal public comments. The virtual hearings will provide an overview of the Draft EIS, including a description of the project’s alternatives and the associated potential environmental impacts.

The public hearings will be held on the following dates and times. Note that while two public hearings will be held in Central Standard Time (CST) to accommodate Texas residents and two public hearings will be held in Mountain Standard Time (MST) to accommodate South Dakota residents, the content will be the same at all virtual hearings, and are open to all members of the public.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 , 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST Thursday, October 15, 2020 , 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST Tuesday, October 20, 2020 , 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. MST

, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. MST Thursday, October 22, 2020, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. MST

To register to attend a virtual public hearing and sign-up to provide a verbal comment, visit www.B21EIS.com. Meeting links and instructions will be distributed after registering and prior to all virtual public hearings. All public hearings can be accessed by phone at 1-877-853-5247, Meeting ID: 813 4560 9980, Meeting Password: 0903275.

The Draft EIS and supporting materials are available for download on the project website at www.B21EIS. com. In the event that alternate arrangements need to be made for delivery of printed or hard copy materials, please send a request via the public website or contact Dyess AFB Public Affairs, 325-696-4820, or after hours 325-268-6554.

Comments on the Draft EIS must be submitted by November 9, 2020 to be considered in the Final EIS.

Via the public website at www.B21EIS.com.

By mail to Leidos, ATTN: B-21 EIS, 1456 Woodlawn Way, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563.

For more information, visit www.B21EIS.com, or contact Dyess AFB Public Affairs, 325-696-4820, or after hours 325-268-6554.

