Dyess Airmen donating ‘Hero Cookies’ to Abilene teachers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Airmen have been hard at work making sure Abilene teachers are recognized with custom ‘Hero Cookies.’

The cookies, designed by a Dyess Airman, “are being distributed each week to the teachers and staff of our local schools who are keeping our kiddos educated during COVID as a thank you,” according to Cameron Wiley, the Airman behind the idea.

Volunteers from Dyess AFB are now bringing these cookies to every school in Abilene.

Organizers would like to give special thanks to their First Sergeants and to United Supermarkets for being partners on this project.











