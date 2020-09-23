Dyess Airmen donating ‘Hero Cookies’ to Abilene teachers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Airmen have been hard at work making sure Abilene teachers are recognized with custom ‘Hero Cookies.’
The cookies, designed by a Dyess Airman, “are being distributed each week to the teachers and staff of our local schools who are keeping our kiddos educated during COVID as a thank you,” according to Cameron Wiley, the Airman behind the idea.
Volunteers from Dyess AFB are now bringing these cookies to every school in Abilene.
Organizers would like to give special thanks to their First Sergeants and to United Supermarkets for being partners on this project.
Latest Posts:
- 80-year-old Alabama woman skydives to celebrate birthday
- Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
- ‘Cautiously optimistic’: US health experts should have safe, effective vaccine by end of year
- ‘You are not listening:’ Fauci loses patience with Rand Paul in Senate COVID hearing
- Americans load up on Halloween candy while waiting to see if trick or treating will happen