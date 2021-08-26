Dyess Airmen now mandated to get Pfizer vaccine

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Following the memorandum issued from the Secretary of Defense on mandatory vaccination for all Department of Defense Armed Forces personnel on August 24, 2021, Dyess Air Force Base Airmen will be required to receive the Food and Drug Administration’s approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine named by the company as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee) is key for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older (Source: HHS FDA Report, 24 August 2021). The Moderna vaccine, pending full FDA approval, remains available today for Airmen and dependents to receive.

“Military personnel must be ready to execute our mission at all times and places throughout the world, including where vaccination rates are low and disease transmission is high,” said Col. Joe Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, noting the requirement as a matter of readiness.

“Vaccinating every eligible service member protects the health of our Airmen and community while enhancing mission readiness of the installation,” said Col. James Young, 317th Airlift Wing commander.

“We anticipated this order and will execute our vaccination plan,” Kramer said. “Airman can help by scheduling now.”