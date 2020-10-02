Fallen Dyess Airmen to be honored 5 years after fatal crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Dyess Airmen who lost their lives during an on-duty plane crash overseas in 2015 will be honored during a ceremony Friday.

Members of the 317th Airlift Wing will oversee the memorial ceremony – dedicated to the lives of the TORQE-62 airmen who were killed when a C-130J plane crashed during takeoff in Afghanistan October 2, 2015.

The ceremony will take place at Dyess Memorial Park beginning at 1:20 p.m.

Dyess Airmen Capt. Jordan Pierson, Capt. Jonathan Golden, Staff Sgt. Ryan Hammond, Senior Airman Quinn Johnson-Harris will be recognized during the ceremony, along with Hanscom Air Force Base Airmen Senior Airman Nathan Sartain, and Airman 1st Class Kacey Ruiz, who were also killed during the crash.

