Gallery: Dyess AFB wife honors 13 U.S. military members killed in Afghanistan

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wife of a Dyess Airman created a heartfelt display to honor the lives of 13 United States military members who were killed in Afghanistan last week.

Amanda Thompson laid out 13 pairs of combat boots in a circle around the main flag pole on Dyess AFB, each adorned with an American flag and a picture of the fallen solider who gave the ultimate sacrifice and never made it home.













The boots were donated by Thompson’s husband, SrA Matthew Thompson, and other Dyess AFB spouses.

SrA Thompson was deployed at Bagram Air Base earlier this year, so the news of what happened really hit home for Amanda and her family.