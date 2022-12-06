ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise.

A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during that time-frame.

Several concerned citizens reached out to KTAB and KRBC after hearing one of the training ‘booms’ around noon.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if more information on the training is released.