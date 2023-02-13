ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene Air Force veteran is set to be buried during an unaccompanied ceremony Thursday.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Christopher Day will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery on W Lake Road February 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Day, who has no known next-of-kin, served from October 1991 to October 2009 and received the National Defense Service Medal.

He will receive military honors, and if no next-of-kin is at the ceremony, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas State Veterans Ceremony is located at 7457 W Lake Rd.