Dyess AFB reopens main gate, visitors center after suspicious package found

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base has reopened its main gate and visitors center after a suspicious package prompted them to close Thursday morning.

The package was found at the Visitors Control Center around 11:00 a.m.

Base officials have released the following statement regarding the precautions they took once finding the package:

On August 15, 2019, there was a report of a suspicious package at the Visitors Control Center located next to the front gate at Dyess Air Force Base. As part of precautionary emergency protocol in line with Air Force regulations, the building was evacuated and the main gate was closed as Security Forces established a 500 foot safety cordon. Dyess authorities have responded to the incident and confirmed the package was not a threat. The cordon has been lifted and both the main gate and the Visitors Control Center have resumed normal operations.

