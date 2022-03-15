ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Millions of dollars have been secured for hypersonic weapons integration of the B-1 Bomber, along with billions of dollars for the continued development of the B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber, as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Funding Bill.

The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon.

What does this mean for Dyess and Abilene?

Dyess Air Force Base is the home of the 7th Bomb Wing and is one of two B-1B Lancer Strategic bomber wings in the United States. The B-1 is the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force.

By integrating hypersonic weapon capability, the B-1 will become modernized to fight until the next generation bomber, the B-21 is fully released.

Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) said with his proposal, he worked to help secure the funding to help the transition between the two bombers.

Shown is a B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic. The rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., as the backdrop. Designed to perform long range conventional and nuclear missions and to operate in tomorrow’s high end threat environment, the B-21 will be a visible and flexible component of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

“I am proud to have secured $10 million for hypersonic integration of B-1 bombers and I am pleased that the FY22 funding bill fully funds the continued development of the B-21 bomber,” said Rep. Arrington. “Modernizing the B-1 bomber with hypersonic weapons will ensure the fleet is lethal and viable until we fully transition to the B-21 bomber.”

The B-21 is slated to hit the air later this decade and is billed as a stealth bomber with intense survivability.

Dyess was announced as one of the recipients of the future B-21. This secures the long term mission of Dyess.

According to the Military Affairs Committee of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Dyess has an economic impact of more than $1 million per day on Abilene and the surrounding community.

Abilene has long stood by Dyess and its airmen, winning countless awards for its community support.

National Security

The Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill included $782 billion for national defense.

According to Rep. Arrington, the ongoing tensions with Russia and Ukraine point to the need for the increased budget, which was $29 billion higher than the Biden Administration’s request and $4 billion higher than the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

“Now more than ever, the United States military needs to project unrivaled combat power and deterrence to meet the threats posed by Russia, China, Iran, and other adversaries,” Arrington said.

Arrington said the funding not only helps the Abilene community, but also the nation’s defense.

“While securing a B-21 fleet at Dyess is one of my proudest achievements, a seamless transition from the B-1 to the B-21 is imperative, and the inclusion of my proposal of $10 million for hypersonic integration of the B-1 is a win for West Texas and the security of our nation,” said Arrington.