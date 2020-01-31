New renderings released of B-21 Raiders coming to Dyess AFB

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New artist renderings of the B-21 Raiders coming to Dyess AFB have been released.
The bombers will be coming to Dyess Air Force Base, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Whiteman Air Force Base soon as the dated B-1 Lancers and B-2 Spirits are slowly phased out of operation.
At least 100 B-21s are expected to be procured by the Air Force.
A press release describes the B-21s as, “a long-range, highly survivable bomber aircraft capable of carrying a variety of mixed conventional munitions or nuclear ordinance. The B-21 will join the nuclear triad as a visible and flexible nuclear deterrent; assuring our allies and partners while also supporting national security objectives.”
Dyess AFB, Ellsworth AFB, and Whiteman AFB will also be home to training schools for B-21 missions.
