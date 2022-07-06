ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend the unaccompanied burial of a Marine Corps veteran in Abilene who has no known next-of-kin.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Private Herbert A. Lane will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene beginning at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 13.

Private Lane was born December 4, 1948 and served in the Marine Corps from August 1966 to August 1971, receiving multiple honors including the Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal.

The Texas Veterans Land Board says that Private Lane is not expected to have any next-of-kin at his burial service, so they want to, “spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Marine Corps Veteran is not buried alone.”

Because he has no next-of-kin, and Veterans Lane Board representative will accept the United States Flag on Lane’s behalf when he receives his military honors.

This will be the 2nd unattended burial at Abilene’s veterans cemetery within the past few weeks.