Seeing double at Dyess, identical twins stationed together

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KRBC) – It is a rare thing, identical twins taking the same path all their lives but that’s the case for Nicholas and Nathan Lathers who are stationed at Dyess Air Force Base.

“We were completely ready to not be together at all when we joined the air force,” said Nicholas.

Their path has always been parallel since the beginning, always finding themselves in the same uniforms.

“Football in high school, we were both outside linebackers and that was about all,” said Nicholas.

“We always did the exact same thing. Both wrestled the same weight class,” said Nathan.

They even worked together at Walmart in the deli area.

“We had more complaints against each other because we would be helping one customer and walk out to the other side and I would walk out you need any help ma’am and get yelled out because I was already helping her,” said Nicholas.

The brothers decided they wanted to enlist at the same time but never imagined they’d be stationed at the same base.

“We get along pretty well our neighbors don’t think it because we have a good sense of humor,” said Nathan.

While people may get them mixed up, they say having a twin brother has its advantages.

“That basically looks just like me and is basically my best friend,” said Nicholas.

They say they know they won’t stay together forever but they will use their phones to still talk every day.