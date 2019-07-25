Seven entities join together for bomb training at Dyess AFB

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB)- This week is The Annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal Joint Training Event at Dyess Air Force Base.

“These are kill houses so the chances of you dying are a lot higher but the benefit of the training if what most of the outcome is the positive outcome of this,” said SrA Jason Jordan, EOD Team Member.

It brings in seven entities to train with six different scenario stations.

“What everybody sees here today has actually happened in the real world and then sometimes we throw in the even more difficult things just to try and stay ahead of the learning curve,” said Jordan.

The collective efforts make them better by pushing each other to be their best.

“We have our way of doing things and we attack it a certain way and the Marines they will end up having different tactics and techniques. It is essentially the same thing but they have different tools and various different other things they can use so they bring that to the table and we are able to incorporate that into our skills,” said SSgt Alex Geml, 7th CES Explosion Ordnance Disposal Flight.

Even The Abilene Police Department’s bomb squad made the rounds.

“Dyess has a full-time team, all of our Abilene Police Department is part-time,” said David Humber, Detective for The Abilene Police Department.

They use the simulations to prepare them for disaster and working together to save lives.

“Everything we do out here is perishable skills and the more practice we have the better we are at it and we are ready for real-world event,” said Humber.

There were about 40 people participating in training that started at 8 am on Thursday and goes until 1 am Friday.