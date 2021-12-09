Two leaders from Dyess AFB squadron removed following investigation

Maj. April Widman was the commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (USAF Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two leaders of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron have been removed following the launch of an investigation, according to top leadership at Dyess Air Force Base.

Maj. April Widman was relieved as the commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron on Dec. 2 “for a loss of trust and confidence in her ability to effectively lead the men and women of the squadron,” according to a statement from Col. James Young, 317th Airlift Wing Commander.

Additionally, Col. Young announced that Chief Master Sgt. Peter Tascione was also removed from his position as the 317th AMXS Senior Enlisted Leader.

Both were removed after Dyess leadership said they had launched an investigation.

“Based on multiple data points from various feedback mechanisms, I initiated an investigation to ensure accountable leadership and uphold the Air Force’s standards for professionalism and culture while affording all members due process,” read a statement from Col. Young. “As this is an ongoing investigation, additional information cannot be released at this time.”

Moving forward, Maj. Charles Schulz assumed command of the 317th AMXS and Senior Noncommissioned Officers from the 371th AMXS are fulfilling Senior Enlisted Leader duties until a replacement arrives in January.

The 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron supports the nation’s war-fighting capability by performing flightline maintenance on 28 assigned C-130Js at Dyess Air Force Base, according to the Air Force’s website.