Two leaders from Dyess AFB squadron removed following investigation

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two leaders of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron have been removed following the launch of an investigation, according to top leadership at Dyess Air Force Base.
Maj. April Widman was relieved as the commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron on Dec. 2 “for a loss of trust and confidence in her ability to effectively lead the men and women of the squadron,” according to a statement from Col. James Young, 317th Airlift Wing Commander.
Additionally, Col. Young announced that Chief Master Sgt. Peter Tascione was also removed from his position as the 317th AMXS Senior Enlisted Leader.
Both were removed after Dyess leadership said they had launched an investigation.
“Based on multiple data points from various feedback mechanisms, I initiated an investigation to ensure accountable leadership and uphold the Air Force’s standards for professionalism and culture while affording all members due process,” read a statement from Col. Young. “As this is an ongoing investigation, additional information cannot be released at this time.”
Moving forward, Maj. Charles Schulz assumed command of the 317th AMXS and Senior Noncommissioned Officers from the 371th AMXS are fulfilling Senior Enlisted Leader duties until a replacement arrives in January.
The 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron supports the nation’s war-fighting capability by performing flightline maintenance on 28 assigned C-130Js at Dyess Air Force Base, according to the Air Force’s website.
Full statement from Col. James Young
Col. James Young, 317th Airlift Wing Commander, relieved the commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Maj. April Widman, Dec. 2, 2021, for a loss of trust and confidence in her ability to effectively lead the men and women of the squadron. Chief Master Sgt. Peter Tascione was also removed from his position as the 317th AMXS Senior Enlisted Leader.
Maj. Charles Schulz assumed command of the 317th AMXS Dec. 3, 2021, and Senior Noncommissioned Officers from the 317th AMXS are fulfilling Senior Enlisted Leader duties until a replacement arrives in January 2022.
Our Wing is committed to instilling professional leadership characteristics, not only for leadership at the squadron level, but for every Airman. At the end of the day, Air Force culture is one of professionalism, safety, and success achieved only through teamwork and accountability.
Based on multiple data points from various feedback mechanisms, I initiated an investigation to ensure accountable leadership and uphold the Air Force’s standards for professionalism and culture while affording all members due process. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional information cannot be released at this time.
Command of an Air Force unit is a position that requires trust, both up and down the chain of command. When that trust is lost, it affects good order and discipline, unit cohesion, and ultimately places mission accomplishment at risk.
As Air Force leaders, we are laser focused on developing and caring for Airmen. If/when members raise issues through Inspector General or command channels, their allegations are taken seriously and given due process. Accountability at all levels is essential, and we will not tolerate behavior inconsistent with Air Force guidance, our core values, or ethical standards. This command decision is one example of leadership taking decisive action to ensure our Air Force is upholding its commitment to our Airmen and the nation.