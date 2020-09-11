Dyess-based Air Force B-1 Bombers complete European BTF mission

(PRESS RELEASE) – Texas-based U.S. Air Force Reserve B-1 Lancer bomber aircraft flew a U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) planned and led Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission from Texas into the easternmost section of the USEUCOM area of responsibility yesterday.

Immediately following the mission over international airspace over the East Siberian Sea, aircraft and crews then deployed to Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, landing today, to prepare for another long-scheduled deployment to Europe.

The three Lancers, assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, demonstrated how U.S. strategic bombers are able to support any mission, anywhere around the globe at a moment’s notice. The mission, which complemented the deployment of six B-52s to RAF Fairford in England, showcased how U.S.-based assets can be employed to achieve an operational objective on USEUCOM’s eastern and western flanks.

This continuous 14-hour, 4,300 nautical-mile mission also marked the first time a European BTF mission was supported by a U.S. Air Force Reserve B-1 Lancer unit, thereby advancing total force integration efforts.

These strategic bomber missions clearly illustrated the U.S. Air Force’s ability to continually execute flying missions and sustain readiness in support of our Allies and partners, regardless of any external challenge, including the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent crisis response efforts.

Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available the USECOM website at https://www.eucom.mil and at: https://www.dividshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope .

Latest Posts: