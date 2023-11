ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force base wants to warn the public that gunfire and emergency vehicles will be part of an upcoming training exercise.

The exercise will take place on base in west Abilene Friday, November 3.

“You may hear gunfire, observe emergency response vehicles in the area, and potentially experience delays at the gate,” a press release explains.

No further information is available at this time.