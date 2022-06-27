Senior Airman Michael Chad Vickers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An American flag was presented to the 11-year-old son of an Abilene veteran and single father who was laid to rest at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery Thursday.

Family and friends of Senior Airman Michael Chad Vickers attended the military service at the cemetery on West Lake Road in Abilene Monday.

During the ceremony, an American flag was presented to Vickers’ 11-year-old son Jesse, who gave a final military salute in his father’s honor before placing a cross on his casket.

Senior Airman Michael Chad Vickers and his 11-year-old son Jesse.

Family members say Vickers was a single father who had full custody of Jesse. Vickers was also a proud military member, serving in the air force for the past 4 years.

Vickers died of natural causes on Father’s Day and will be sorely missed. He was 47-years-old.