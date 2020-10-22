Wild strip club fight led to Army soldier’s murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was a jealous, violent confrontation inside Jaguar’s that led to the murder of a Fort Bliss soldier earlier this month after his car was rammed off a Far East El Paso roadway and caught fire.

Richard Sennessie, 23

Clevy Muchette Nelson-Royster, 27, and Richard Mustapha Sennessie, 23, are each charged with Murder in the death of Fort Bliss Captain Malcolm Perry on October 11, 2020.

According to newly obtained court documents, Nelson-Royster was the alleged mastermind behind Perry’s murder. It all started at 915 Vibes when she got into an argument with several women and was kicked out of the club. That’s when she convinced Sennessie to go to Jaguars Club, where she suspected Perry, who was her longtime boyfriend, was partying.

Nelson-Royster told investigators she’d had ongoing relationship issues with Perry over the amount of time he spent at the strip club. When she got inside the club, she got into a fight with Perry and a dancer at the club. During the fight, Nelson-Royster broke Perry’s glasses, and he was unable to see. She then allegedly yelled, “F*** you, Malcolm. When my n**** comes back from Afghanistan, Ima get him to shot yo a**.”

Surveillance footage shows the club’s bouncers escorting her out of the club, where she continued to try and fight people in the parking lot. Eventually, Sennessie got behind the wheel of Nelson-Royster’s Jeep and decided to go to Perry’s apartment in Far East El Paso. She told another friend who’d followed the pair that she was going to his apartment to “f*** him up ’cause he hit me.”

When they got to the apartment, Nelson-Royster allegedly told Sennessie to ram through the locked security gate and head toward Perry’s apartment, where they began beating Perry up in the parking lot.

Perry was able to escape and drive down Zaragoza near John Hayes, where he called 911 screaming, “I am going to die” before he was rammed off the road by Sennessie, who was driving Nelson-Royster’s Jeep. Perry’s car caught fire, and he died at the scene.

Nelson-Royster and Sennessie are each charged with Murder. Sennessie is being held on a $1 million bond, and Nelson Royster is held on a $500,000 bond.