Kiner-Falefa impressing in Spring Training

It’s not where you start. It’s where you finish. Good advice for a team. And good advice for individual players as well. Case study: Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Kiner-Falefa opened the spring hitless in his first 10 at-bats.

Rangers Manager Chris Woodward said, “From the first at-bat, he wasn’t getting results right away. I wouldn’t say it was panicking but it was as close to panicking as you can get. I just kind of stressed to him to kind of relax, just let all that work you did show and shine.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa said, “Just seeing pitches well, have a good approach and do some damage up there. Made some big adjustments of closing my staff off and i think that’s really benefitting me right now.”

In his next 21 at-bats, Kiner-Falefa had thirteen hits, inluding four homers.

With the way Kiner-Falefa is swinging the bat, it’s hard not to envision him at Globe Life Field this summer.

Woodward said, “He’s making a pretty good case. And not only that, the way he plays defense. I look at him as an elite defender, especially at third. You look at what he can do up the middle. He can play shortstop at a very high level. He just brings a ton of versatility. He can play first base when we need him to. I guarantee you if I put him in center he’d look okay.”