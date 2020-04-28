Mancini diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer

Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini published a letter in the Players Tribune titled Tuesday.

Mancini was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in early March.

Orioles doctors discovered Mancini’s condition after a physical determined he had low levels of iron.

Six days after his diagnosis, Mancini’s tumor was removed.

Mancini started chemotherapy in mid-April and the treatment is expected to last 6 months.

In Mancini’s article, “I’m So Lucky,” he says that “if baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me.”

