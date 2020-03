The MLB season’s Opening Day was set for Thursday, March 26th.

On March 31st, the Rangers were set to welcome fans to the new Globe Life Field ballpark.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak, the MLB has decided to postpone the start of the season for a later date.

As of right now, there is no set date for the MLB season to begin.

Owners are requesting a four-week Spring Training prior to the start of the season.