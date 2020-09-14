Preston breaks down Rangers situation heading into final weeks

The Oakland A’s are certainly shocked to come into Globe Life Field and split a four game series with the Rangers. Friday they take that one, Saturday game one the Rangers win that one, the Oakland A’s win by a large margin in game two and Sunday Lance Lynn gets the win for the Rangers, his 6th win on the year. Lynn’s really a guy that the Rangers need to hold on to and build around on the starting staff moving forward for the next seasons to come. Also, in their lineup they need more consistency. Rougned Odor’s a guy I talked about coming into this series. He’s a guy that really should be traded or just let go, but he had three home runs that were pretty crucial to each game this series. He’s honestly just kind of a wildcard guy in any game for the Rangers, but they need more consistency in their batting lineup. I’ve seen fans on Twitter talking about what they should do. Should they tank, should they try to get the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick? Maybe not, and maybe they should just do better in free agency, but overall the Rangers are just needing more consistency in their lineup and a better starting staff to have success on the field.