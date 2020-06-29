Rangers announce summer roster

The Texas Rangers have announced 55 names of players that will be on their summer roster.

That summer roster will consist of up to 60 players.

While the expected starters of Joey Gallo, Elvis Andrus, and Corey Kluber are on the list several names may come as more of a surprise.

Cody Allen, the former All-Star closer, is looking for a comeback season and will join the team in Arlington.

The Rangers top three prospects in Josh Jung, Sam Huff, and Leody Taveras are also on the roster.

The season is set to begin with four teams opening on July 23rd, with reports stating the Yankees and Nationals will be two of the four.

It appears the Rangers and the remaining 25 teams will open July 24th.