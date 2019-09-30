Rangers celebrate last day in Globe Life Park

As one fantastic chapter closes, another great one opens up and here at Globe Life Park they have closed a chapter on 25-year history in which they’ve seen two World Series runs, multiple playoff appearances, they’ve had Hall of Famers such as Vladimir Guerrero and Adrian Beltre and numerous others take the field. It’s been quite the ride at Globe Life Park and today they celebrated that with no other way than a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees and this could not have been a much better way to close out a historic ballpark.

While celebrations continued throughout the day, players past and present such as Rusty Greer looked back on the greatness of 25 years that Globe Life Park brought them and the fans in the state of Texas.

Rusty Greer said, “I don’t know if it’s sad or not, you’ve got to keep progressing and get better. For me, it’s not sad but I like this ballpark, I’m going to miss this ballpark. Obviously I’ll go to the new one and enjoy it but this is where I grew up. Just a lot of good memories that I’ll never forget.”

While Globe Life Park may be closing, now Globe Life Field steps up and it is its time to shine in 2020. The Rangers inaugural season and the countdown begins, March 31st they will host the LA Angels of Anaheim. Reporting for one final time at Globe Life Park, I’m Dusty Baker.