Uncertain times leading to questions surrounding MLB’s Opening Day

Rob Manfred

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The MLB was supposed to open on March 26th.

MLB.com writer Jon Heyman stated on Twitter Sunday that the commencement of the season “anytime before June would be viewed as welcome.”

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that it is becoming increasingly likely the season remains on hold until at least Memorial Day weekend.

As of Sunday, the season is delayed for a minimum of 2 weeks, making April 9th the day the season would begin.

The MLB most likely will not start until well after April considering it witnessed its first Coronavirus case from a minor league player in the New York Yankees organization.

The Yankees minor leaguer has been quarantined since Friday morning.

All Yankees minor leaguers have been instructed to self-quarantine in their hotel rooms for the next two weeks.

