Update on construction on the Rangers Globe Life Field

Construction of Globe Life Field is approximately 68% complete.

Construction Status:

Roof Steel:

· The first retractable roof truss is now complete. The final section of the first retractable roof truss was installed on Monday. (see attached photos)

· The completed 3.3 million pound retractable roof truss will be moved west down the rail this Sunday.

· Installation of the second truss is expected late next week.

· Steel work for the retractable roof is expected to be completed by end of October.

· Planar trusses are complete on the west side of the ballpark. East planar trusses are 75% complete.

· The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel and span 5.5 acres. Roof construction started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Additional Roof Work:

· Metal decking and roofing is complete over the west portion of the ballpark. Decking on the eastern portion of the project started last week.

· Four of 20 total bogies have been installed up to this point. The bogies weigh 114,028 pounds each.

Concrete work:

· Concrete work continues on the service level of the ballpark, including the 40,000 square-foot home clubhouse.

· Poured on-site concrete is complete in all areas with the exception of the service level.

Internal Work:

· Drywall is 70% complete in the ballpark. Drywall on the club and concession areas is currently in progress.

· Carpentry work is ongoing on the exterior suite areas.

· Concession and restroom tile work on all levels, including the suite level, is ongoing.

External Work:

· Construction has started on the southwest entry, one of five main entry gates to Globe Life Field.

· The installation of exterior glass is in progress on the east side of the building. Exterior glass is complete on the south side. Glass installation on the north side of the ballpark will begin in August.

· Hand-laid brick installation for the notable brick arches is ongoing.

· Limestone and granite installation continues on the southeast and northeast entry. Limestone is being installed on ten feet of the facade, with granite directly below.

· Metal panels have been installed on the upper portion of the office building and on the canopy at the southwest corner of the site. Work is ongoing on the south and west portion of the site.

Structural Steel:

· Bowl steel was completed in mid-February, using a total of 16,000 tons of steel to construct. The final piece was installed on the upper concourse area of centerfield, the northeastern portion of the site.

· The bowl steel construction started in June of 2018, taking nine months to complete.

Miscellaneous:

· Preliminary air conditioning function will be established in limited areas of the ballpark later this month.

· Seat rails are in the process of installation on the main concourse.

· Permanent power has been established on the site.

· Work on the concession fronts is ongoing.

· Kitchen equipment is being set throughout the building.

· Restroom fixtures, including toilets, and sinks, are in process of installation.

· Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical work is ongoing.

· 13 escalators have been installed on-site. Five of 24 total elevators are in the process of installation.

· The four-story office building, located on the southeast side of the site, is 80% complete. The interior of the building has been framed, drywall installed, tile work has started and painting has begun.

Facts and Figures:

· The construction team has completed over three million man hours of work up to this point.

· HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.

· Approximately 1,300 workers are on-site daily.

· The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

· The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

· Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020.