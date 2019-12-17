WE CARE FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

Your smile is your most precious attribute. It’s the first thing people notice when you walk into a room. It affects self-confidence and can bring a solid feeling of self-worth. Why risk that to just anyone?

Technology sets Morris Dental Associates apart. Dr. Amy Morris offers advanced patient care through Solea Dental Laser, a service not found anywhere else in the Big Country. The laser treatment means fillings with no shot and less numbness. That also allows for more treatments in one sitting, rather than coming back for multiple appointments. The laser can even revise lip and tongue ties with faster healing time, less scar tissue and minimal bleeding.

Dr. Morris spent seven years practicing dentistry in Fort Hood, Texas before returning to her hometown of Abilene in 2009. In addition to technology, her comfortable bedside manner, patience, and gentleness have won over thousands of patients.

She graduated from Wylie High School as salutatorian and went on to graduate from Angelo State University Summa Cum Laude and from the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Magna Cum Laude as a Doctor of Dental Surgery.

Dr. Morris maintains memberships with the American Dental Association, the Texas Dental Association, and the International Association of Orthodontics, as well as being voted the top PPO provider by Ameritas members. She is certified in nitrous oxide, sedation dentistry, and orthodontics. She is a recipient of the Excellence In Clinical Dentistry award presented by UTHSCSA.

Dr. Morris decided the best place for her practice is Abilene, with its close-knit feel and family living nearby. “It is big and small and very friendly. Great for raising my boys,” Morris said.

Patients’ needs extend beyond having cavities filled, and Dr. Morris loves the moment when she changes how someone feels about their smile and sees their self-esteem skyrocket.

In her free time, Dr. Morris enjoys spending time with her two sons, volunteering at their schools, and creating pencil portraits. She’s also been involved in Leadership Abilene, Kiwanis and the Chamber of Commerce.

Morris Dental Associates offers a variety of services to assess all your dental needs. Below you will find a full list of our primary services. If you have any questions, feel free to call us at 325.692.1100 or contact us via email.

DENTAL CLEANING

Plaque left untreated can lead to unhealthy gums and tooth decay. A routine dental cleaning includes removal of plaque and tartar as well as tooth polishing. Most dental cleanings take only between 25 and 30 minutes. Cleanings should be performed every six months to prevent excessive plaque buildup.

DENTAL IMPLANTS

A dental implant is an ideal tooth restoration for people who are missing one or more teeth as a result of injury, periodontal disease, or any other reason. A dental implant is a metal post that a periodontist or oral surgeon surgically positions into the jaw. Implants are stronger than natural teeth and generally last 10-20 years.

BONDING

Bonding involves adhering composite resin material that is matched to the color of the tooth, to the front of the tooth. This is done to repair damage done to the tooth by decay, to alter the alignment of the tooth, close gaps between the teeth, or for cosmetic purposes.

WHITENING

Tooth whitening is a popular procedure to make teeth whiter and brighter, and therefore more attractive. Bleaching can be used to whitening stained and discolored teeth, or simply to enhance a dull smile. Our office offers two methods of whitening: in-office whitening and tray whitening.

VENEERS

Veneers are a dental procedure in which a covering is placed over the outside (visible area) of the tooth. Veneers are usually only done to the part of the teeth that are visible when talking or smiling. The procedure can be direct or indirect.

TOOTH EXTRACTIONS

Good oral hygiene should always be practiced since the loss of a single tooth can have major impact upon your oral health and appearance. Although dentists will use every measure to prevent tooth loss, there are sometimes necessary occasions when a tooth may need to be extracted.

ORTHODONTICS

Orthodontics is the art of using appliances to straighten and align teeth. Most commonly it involves the use of braces to move teeth into their proper position. In this method, brackets are bonded to the teeth and arch wires are threaded through the brackets.

DENTAL GUARDS

Mouthguards and nightguards are made of flexible plastic and molded to fit the shape of your teeth. Mouthguards are recommended protect the soft tissues of your tongue, lips and cheek lining. An impression of your teeth is taken and sent to a lab to make a custom fit guard

There are not a lot of treatments available that is as exact, pain-free, and fast as those that are performed with dental lasers. We welcome you to learn more about laser dentistry in Abilene, Texas, by scheduling your visit with our technologically advanced dentist.

TMJ TREATMENT

Dental treatments for the condition can include replacing missing teeth, moving teeth, adjusting the bite, filling gaps between teeth, etc. There is no one solution that is right for all cases. If untreated and taken to extremes, surgery may be required to repair a badly damaged joint.

DENTURES

A denture is a removable replacement for missing teeth and surrounding tissues. We provide two types of dentures; partial and complete dentures. Dentures are made to resemble your natural teeth so there should be no noticeable change to your appearance. In fact, dentures may even improve your smile!

FILLINGS

A filling is a way to restore a tooth damaged by decay back to its normal function and shape. If you have a tooth that requires a filling, the dentist will first remove the decayed tooth material, clean the affected area, and then fill the cleaned-out cavity with a filling material.

CROWN & BRIDGES

Crowns and bridges are used to restore and enhance teeth that are damaged, or to take the place of missing teeth. A crown, also referred to as a cap, is used to entirely cover a damaged tooth. A crown not only strengthens a tooth, but it can dramatically improve a tooth’s appearance, shape and alignment.

GUM TREATMENT

Signs of unhealthy periodontium include gums that are red and bleed easily, persistent bad breath, gums that are pulled away from the tooth, loose teeth, and changes in the position or bite of the teeth. Any of these may be a sign of a problem.

SEDATION DENTISTRY

Dental sedation is a technique that can be used when a patient suffers from dental anxiety or dental phobia. We are happy to offer a number of solutions for our patients to make their dental visit as comfortable as possible.

