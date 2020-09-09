1 COVID-19 related death and 12 new cases in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19 related death and 12 new cases have been reported in Taylor County; 382 active cases.
Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 12 new cases, 10 are from PCR tests and 2 are from antigen tests.
A social media post reveals the newest death include a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions.
Fourteen patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,551 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
