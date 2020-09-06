1 COVID-19 related death, 5 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19 related death and 5 new cases have been reported in Taylor County; 399 active cases.
Statistics released Sunday show that of the 5 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 5 are from antigen tests.
A social media post reveals the newest death include a female in her 70s with pre-existing conditions. The second patient death reported 9/5 was a female in her 60s with pre-existing conditions.
Four patients recovered, but 18 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,527 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
