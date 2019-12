HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Officials in Harris County say two suspects were shot on Christmas Eve after they attempted to rob a fireworks stand.

Authorities say three or four men tried to rob the stand, when two of them were shot by an employee.

The employee “disarmed one of the males.”

One of the suspects who was shot died at the scene, while the other was sent to the hospital.

His condition was not released.

Deputies are searching the area for the remaining suspects.