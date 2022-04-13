TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Buffalo Gap man is dead after a crash in southern Taylor County Monday morning.

According to a preliminary crash report by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the collision occurred at 6:15 a.m. Monday on US 84 just more than 2 miles east of Tuscola.

DPS says 68-year-old Randall G. Wheeler, of Buffalo Gap, pulled his 2013 Hyundai Sonata on to US 84 from a stop intersection and was hit on the driver’s side by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

It is currently unknown if the driver of the pickup suffered any injuries.

DPS says the crash remains under investigation.