1 dead after rollover crash north of Hawley

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A person has died in a rollover car crash late Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday approximately one mile north of Hawley on US Hwy 277, just past County Road 379.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers arrived to find a single car overturned on the access road of the northbound lanes of 277.

Officials on the scene say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.