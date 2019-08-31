1 dead after SUV gets trapped under 18-wheeler in Nolan Co.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman has died after being trapped under an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Friday night.

According to Sweetwater Fire Chief Grant Madden, four people were trapped after a car accident with an 18-wheeler near mile marker 235 on Interstate 20.

Early reports indicate a Ford Expedition was heading to Abilene, but investigators are still trying to determine how the SUV ended up in the westbound lane before colliding with the 18-wheeler.

Three of the passengers were rescued from under the 18-wheeler, but one woman died, officials say.

There is currently no word on any additional injuries.

No identities have been released.

